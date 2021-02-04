NOLA officials announcing crowd control plans Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans officials are close to finalizing plans to mitigate crowd sizes as Carnival season ramps up.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the plans are tentatively scheduled to be announced in a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
“I am really concerned about Mardi Gras and the potential for super spreaders,” she said Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new shelter.
A video of large gatherings on Bourbon Street posted to Twitter spurred officials’ efforts to begin outlining ways to control crowd sizes.
Limits on takeout drinks and road closures were being discussed, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.
Tidwell says New Orleans remains in an unsafe environment regarding large gatherings due to COVID-19 and several new strains.
During Thursday’s press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards said he plans to send assistance to help New Orleans prevent Carnival from becoming a super-spreader event.
The governor will send Louisiana State Police, State Fire Marshals and ATC to help wht crowd control and enforcement throughout Carnival.
