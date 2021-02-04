NOLA’s most popular Waitr orders for Super Bowl Sunday are...

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Super Bowl only days away, football fans are getting ready to celebrate the game with friends, family, and food! And having the right food may be the most important part of anyone’s party. That’s why Waitr has revealed the most popular food delivery orders for the Super Bowl.
For Waitr, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the company’s top five delivery days each year. Using history as a guide, these are the Top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans. This list may surprise you!
- Wings
- Pad Thai
- Sushi
- Fries
- Burgers
- Pizza
- Chips & Dip
- Pasta
- Shrimp
- Ribs
Super Bowl Sushi? Pad Thai, anybody?
Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you predict the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering. If you use the code TBWIN2021 for a Tampa Bay win or KCWIN2021 for a Kansas City win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for an entire year.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.