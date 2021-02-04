Potential Slidell casino neighbors express concerns, with preliminary council vote set next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In just four days the St. Tammany Parish Council could cast a preliminary vote on a controversial casino development proposal for the Slidell area.
Some neighbors worry about the impact of such a project. Developers say it could produce hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue.
On a barren 100 acre tract of land near the Oak Harbor exit and I-10, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has big dreams.
“We are excited about the potential and we’re glad peninsula has been evaluating St. Tammany,” said Chris Masingill, with St Tammany Corp.
Peninsula proposes a $250 million casino entertainment complex similar to one built in Sioux City, Iowa.
It projects 1700 construction jobs, and 1900 permanent jobs, but some Slidell area neighbors worry.
“When I looked into the project and what kind of casino resort they were talking about I was fearful,” said neighbor Chandler Goltz. She says she and her family recently moved into the area and considered it her forever home. Now she launched a petition drive against the project she says she heard of just days ago.
“We live in a beautiful neighborhood and we made friends here, but the casino will be in our backyard,” said Goltz.
Monday, the St. Tammany Council will vote on a resolution to support local lawmakers filing a bill in the upcoming session of the legislature. That could clear the way for a legislative vote on the proposed casino and set up a parish wide referendum.
“The key factor is the voters will be in control of this from the beginning,” said Masingill.
This is not Pacific Peninsula’s first foray into the area. They proposed a casino development for Tangipahoa Parish three years ago but it never made it out of the legislature.
St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper supports the effort to put the casino to multiple votes. He says avenues are open for the public to learn more and provide feedback.
“We’re making sure communities have a voice in this process and we are a long way from the finish line,” said Masingill.
Goltz wants to make sure she and her neighbors voices are heard, beginning at the council meeting Monday night.
Monday’s special council meeting on this single issue begins at 6 p.m.
Again, the council meeting will be to vote on a resolution in support of the local legislative delegation filing a bill that would put the casino to a vote. The legislative session will be held in April.
