Standoff ensues after man shoots at NOPD officers, strikes police unit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An aggravated assault suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the 400 block of Tricou Street after shooting at police officers and striking a unit.
A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department says responding officers briefly spoke to the male subject, at which time the male subject retreated inside the residence, opened fire toward the officers, and barricaded himself inside the residence. No officers were injured, but a police unit was struck by gunfire.
After peaceful attempts to have the subject exit the house were unsuccessful, NOPD Special Operations Division officers were dispatched. A SWAT roll was later declared.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the man had not emerged from the home.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
