Strong defensive effort by Pelicans ignites offense in 123-101 win over Suns

The Pelicans shot 51% from the field and 14-of-33 (42%) on 3-pointers. The Suns made 46% of their shots from the field but were only 8-of-35 (23%) from beyond the arc. New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix, 44-39. The Suns committed 15 turnovers, while the Pels turned it over only seven times. New Orleans was able to score 17 points off those turnovers. The Pelicans had more fast break points, 10-0, and more points in the paint, 56-50.