Strong defensive effort by Pelicans ignites offense in 123-101 win over Suns

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans used their defense to spark their offense and ran away from the Phoenix Suns in the second half at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Pelicans (8-12) went on to a 123-101 victory over the Suns (11-9). New Orleans led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans finish a five-game homestand with a 3-2 record. They put up 75 points in the second half, which is the most they’ve scored in the second half this season. They had seven players score in double digits.
Zion Williamson scored a game-high 28 points on 12-of-14 (86%) shooting. He was 1-of-1 on 3-pointers and 3-of-4 on free throws. He also had seven rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Brandon Ingram added 23 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks. Lonzo Ball chipped in 18 points on 7-of-13 (54%) shooting and 4-of-7 (57%) on 3-pointers. Steven Adams returned from a calf injury to record a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Deandre Ayton had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Former Pelican Chris Paul chipped in 10 points, four assists, and a steal. Another former Pelican, E’Twaun Moore, scored seven points. Baton Rouge native Langston Galloway, who played his prep ball at Christian Life Academy, finished with five points, two assists, and a rebound.
The Pelicans shot 51% from the field and 14-of-33 (42%) on 3-pointers. The Suns made 46% of their shots from the field but were only 8-of-35 (23%) from beyond the arc. New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix, 44-39. The Suns committed 15 turnovers, while the Pels turned it over only seven times. New Orleans was able to score 17 points off those turnovers. The Pelicans had more fast break points, 10-0, and more points in the paint, 56-50.
New Orleans will head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (12-10) on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.
