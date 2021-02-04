Tulane closes out 2021 signing class

Prior to Tulane: Received a three-star rating from 247Sports…Rated as one of the nation’s Top 150 cornerbacks…Earned a Top 150 rating in the state of Florida regardless of position…Had a breakout senior season, as he collected nine interceptions in nine games…His nine interceptions were the most of any defensive back in the state of Florida…Also saw action on offense, as he caught six touchdowns and scored three time in the return game…Possesses great speed on the track as well, earning all-state honors in his high school career…Finished fourth in the 3A state track meet in the 300-meter hurdles.