Zack: A cold, wet end to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - That spring-like feel was nice while it lasted for one day but now it’s back to the cold, raw February weather to round out the work week.
Tonight a cold front will move through the area bringing with it a chance for showers during the middle of the night. This front will send temperatures tumbling as Friday morning we will be waking up to widespread 40s. Those 40s will be with us all day long as clouds and off/on rain showers make for a cold, raw day of weather.
I wish I could say the weather will improve by the weekend but it really won’t. Saturday the rain chances remain with us although I don’t see the wet weather being as widespread. Still it stays quite chilly as highs only warm into the middle 50s.
Better weather does arrive just in time for Sunday as sunny skies make a welcomed return to the area. This will actually make for a gorgeous end to the weekend. Highs by Sunday rebound to right around 60 degrees under that abundant sunshine.
Next week is full of question marks and crazy weather it seems. Multiple days will bring rain chances as the pattern across the nation goes a little wacky. This wacky weather pattern is all in response to the polar vortex and some really cold air dipping down from the North Pole. Eventually this Arctic cold could may make it to us by the end of the week but for now, just stay tuned as we try to iron out the details of the upcoming forecast.
