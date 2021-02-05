Bruce: A cloudy-cool and damp start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As advertised, colder damp and spotty showers returned today and will stay with us through tonight and most of Saturday.
Off and on rain showers will continue throughout the area this evening leading to a raw, damp end to the week forecast.
rain will linger into most of Saturday. Not as washout but passing showers with some dry hours in between. Highs once again will be chilly topping out in the upper 50s.
Sunday, is the better day of the weekend, as sunshine looks to return rebounding our highs back to near 60 degrees. This will be a great way to end the weekend after the dreary Friday and Saturday forecast.
Next week does bring a warming trend as highs will return to the 70s before possibly the coldest air of winter moves in. This next front will be of Arctic origins and will lead to a major drop in temperatures come the end of the week. Ahead of this front we will be contending with a few days of warm, humid and at times rainy weather. Stay tuned to the forecast going into next week as the cold incoming could be significant.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.