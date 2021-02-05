Louisiana expands COVID vaccine as variants become more prevalent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that people 65 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I just signed up to get the COVID vaccine because I saw news reports and people 65 and up now and sign up,” Rick Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says he signed himself and his wife up because it’s the only way to get out of this.
“When I was a kid, I remember they took us all to get the polio vaccine,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody got it. We don’t have polio anymore. That’s how it works.”
He says he’s looking forward to his shot in the arm at Nola Discount Pharmacy.
“Now it’s a question of signing up and waiting, you know, hurry up and wait like anything else,” Rodriguez said.
He may have to wait a bit. Some local pharmacies have their phones ringing off the hook with newly eligible patients, while still trying to make it through their original waiting lists.
“For the people that have signed up with us, there are a lot of that are kind of in the gray area about 67 to 69 years old, so we’re just kind of taking it as we go,” Pharmacist Khanh Tran said.
About 40-percent of the waiting list at Nola Discount are people in that gray area according to Tran.
He says they’re moving through their appointments like clockwork now and are ready to finally help all the customers they couldn’t before.
“With the state, the more we vaccinate, the more they’ll give us the vaccine, so that’s really good for us,” Tran said.
So far, the state has vaccinated almost 535,000 people with 131,000 receiving both doses, but the limiting factor remains the amount of vaccine in the state, which should slightly increase next week.
“We are not only just managing the current COVID caseload, we’re also concerned about a fourth surge, that could be driven by the new variants,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.
Particularly, the B 117 or UK variant that has been detected in the Tulane University community and confirmed by genetic sequencing at the CDC.
It makes me nervous because I think last semester so many people got it that after a while people were like oh, I’m kind of immune now, not really worried, so I think everyone’s a bit more stressed than we were last semester,” Tulane student Heather Osman said.
A university spokesperson says the news comes after a surge in cases on Tulane’s campus that has been linked to parties at off campus homes and area bars.
The university’s president sent out a letter to students urging them to stay inside with Mardi Gras right around the corner. It says if student’s do not follow the university’s health protocols, like testing and contact tracing, they could face suspension or expulsion.
“I try my best not to participate in anything that is against the rules or puts anyone in danger but I think it’ll definitely be a problem for some people,” Osman said.
