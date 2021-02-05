LSU men’s basketball game against Florida postponed due to COVID-19

By Spencer Chrisman | February 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 10:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball game against Florida that was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Pete Maravich Center has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Friday, Feb. 5, that the game would not be played due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gator’s basketball program consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been announced at this time.

