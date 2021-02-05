Mainieri emphasizes cross-training because of COVID’s affects on roster

“We’re doing a lot of that and I think it’s going to be critical to do that,” Mainieri explained. “Depth and versatility are going to play huge. Your biggest concern always is your pitching, okay? At any given moment, you could have half your pitching staff down! The one position that’s really hard to deal with is catcher. We had a day during the fall where we did not have a single catcher available and it was a day we had 14 pitchers scheduled to throw bullpens. So, we had Will Safford and Drew Bianco and others ... Dylan Cruz ... all in catcher’s gear catching bullpens.”