Shelby: Yucky weather to finish out the week

Scattered showers, cloudy skies, and northerly winds will make for an unpleasant end to the workweek. Temperatures will struggle to rise today leaving us with upper 40s and low 50s through the afternoon.
Saturday will feature spottier showers but still high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Better weather will arrive for Sunday as sunny skies return and highs climb to near 60 degrees. Monday will be even warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70!
The rest of next week’s forecast is extra tricky as showers are possible each day, and a blast of cold air will be pushing toward the region. For now, it looks like that cold air will be felt by the middle to late part of the week. Stay tuned!
