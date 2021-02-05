Zack: A February chill with off and on rain showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter chill has returned to the area and it will be with us throughout your weekend forecast.
Unfortunately the colder temperatures won’t be the only thing with us this weekend, rain chances will remain as well. Off and on rain showers will develop around the area this afternoon leading to a raw, damp end to the week forecast. Highs are basically what they are now, in the low 50s, with temperatures likely to drop as the rain begins to fall more consistently.
I wish I had better news for the start of the weekend but that’s not the case. Rain chances linger into Saturday although I don’t think the rain falls all day long. It will come in the form of passing showers and sprinkles early in the day before slowly drying out come afternoon. Highs once again will be chilly topping out in the upper 50s.
Sunday, that’s the winner this weekend as sunshine looks to return rebounding our highs back to near 60 degrees. This will be a great way to end the weekend after the dreary Friday and Saturday forecast.
Next week does bring a warming trend as highs will return to the 70s before possibly the coldest air of winter moves in. This next front will be of Arctic origins and will lead to a major drop in temperatures come the end of the week. Ahead of this front we will be contending with a few days of warm, humid and at times rainy weather. Stay tuned to the forecast going into next week as the cold incoming could be significant.
