Zurik: Helipad move rattles neighbors’ nerves, project done without proper city permits

“I want to see the data. I want to see has your accreditation been jeopardized by moving it from one place to another or is it going to be improved?” Giarrusso said. “If you’ve moved the helipad from one place to the other are you improving patient safety? What objective data proves that to be the case? Those are the things I want to know and frankly, neighbors want to know because when it’s ‘trust us take us at our word’ it becomes much harder.”