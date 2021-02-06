Bar owners, workers, visitors disappointed at additional Mardi Gras Covid restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dressed head to toe in Mardi Gras gear, you’d think Wanda England lived in the heart of the French Quarter. A frequent visitor from Birmingham, she was brought to near tears hearing the city announced additional coronavirus restrictions during Mardi Gras.
“We wanted to come down and support all of New Orleans because of the situation that everyone is in, my heart goes out to everyone,” she said.
With the mayor closing bars on the weekend leading up to Mardi Gras, including Fat Tuesday, the city will also ban to-go drinks, putting even Lafitte Blacksmith’s famous purple daiquiris off limits.
Owner, Joseph Licciardi fears not only for the future of his business, but also for his employees losing a huge source of income for their families.
“We can’t figure out what we’re gonna do now, I know we got to close it’s going to be tough for us, but my employees they were already to make some money. What are you gonna do, the people down the street making money at the restaurants, but we’re closed it’s not fair and we try to do everything right and we get shut down,” said Liccardi.
He says after a whole year of “slow times”, they were all hoping for a break, but says they instead feel punished for doing everything right while neighboring restaurants can stay open.
“If you’re going to close Bourbon Street close everything because it’s just not one person doing it we’re trying to do what’s right,” said Liccardi.
“Our plan earlier this week we were scrambling to find some workers to come back,” said Pat O’Briens Vice President, Charlie Bateman.
A hurricane, it seems, also came for Pat O’briens as the famous piano bar, still silent from live music Covid restrictions, will also close their doors to Mardi Gras crowds.
“Today alone I had hundreds of calls from locals people pretty well disgusted not being able to be down here,” said Bateman.
Bateman said they had plans and protocols in place to serve Mardi Gras crowds safely. He says he’s disappointed in how his business and employees will suffer, but also how locals will miss out on closely-held traditions.
“I think it’s horrible for New Orleans people not to be able to come to the French Quarter for Mardi Gras is horrible for my locals,” said Bateman.
While it’s been said Mardi Gras will be different this year, many feel Mardi Gras is nearly canceled.
