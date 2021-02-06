Business owners and experts weigh in on Mardi Gras bar shutdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a catch 22 situation...sacrificing business for public health and safety.
“I mean, the Frenchmen Street location is just like ground zero for Mardi Gras craziness and fun,” Dat Dog Marketing Director, Laurie Fischer said.
Today, the famed Frenchmen is a far cry from it’s boisterous, musical reputation. Many jazz clubs are already shuttered, others like Dat Dog are still trying to hang in there.
“We were not surprised, but we’re still disappointed, because it is such a weird catch 22 that we’re stuck in,” Fischer said. “We care about the health of the community, but we also want to see our local businesses do well and this is such a big time of year for New Orleans.”
Dat Dog was planning to have to-go drinks and a live pianist on their balcony starting next Saturday, but with these carnival closures they’re having to readjust.
“We’ll definitely be open,” Fischer reassured of the restaurant. “Obviously, we’re not going to do go drinks.”
Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company says safety is paramount but this is a heavy blow to business owners who have been doing everything right.
“None of us have ever condoned these gatherings of uncontrolled crowds of people who are unmasked, not practicing social distancing,” Schulz said. “That’s not good for anyone. It’s not good for locals, for visitors or for hospitality industry workforce.”
Schulz says a lot of their Downtown and French Quarter hotels were gearing up for 30 to 40 percent occupancy Saturday night but cancellations haven’t been factored yet.
Schulz says it’s a good thing restaurants aren’t forced to close because that weekend is also Valentine’s day.
“Go make that reservation, the retail shops are still open and people will be allowed to shop and go into hotels and restaurants,” Schulz said. “It just it has to be controlled and everyone has to take personal responsibility.”
“Last year when things weren’t shut down and we had no idea about a virus and we had Mardi Gras, the mayor was blamed for not shutting down,” Dr. Eric Griggs said. “Well, if you know better, you do better.”
Both Schulz and health educator Dr. Eric Griggs say the house floats and other modified festivities are a reason to celebrate. Griggs says a super spreader event is the last thing we need with more infectious and possibly more harmful variants at play.
“Talk to anyone, including myself, who have had to deal with someone close to them that has passed away, or has been severely ill or been hospitalized or someone that’s infected with the virus, currently,” Griggs said. “Ask them, should we have Mardi Gras?”
Griggs adds that while he understands this is a hit to our businesses, this is a response that was data and evidence based. He says we have to do what we need to do for people to survive.
