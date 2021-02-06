Levee Legacy: Terrebonne Parish Levee Board’s longest serving member credited for levee’s success

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Not a single home in Terrebonne Parish flooded during last year’s historic hurricane season thanks to its intricate system of levees and floodgates.
The success of that system can be credited to many people, but perhaps none more than the levee board’s oldest member.
Leward Henry, better known around Terrebonne Parish as “Sou” Henry, recently overcame COVID-19 at the age of 90.
“Last month. I wasn’t that sick. A little dry cough you know. It was hard to breathe for a couple of days,” says Henry.
He’s been a lifelong resident in a bayou parish that has seen its fair share of storms.
“I got 30 inches of water in my house the first time. Second time, it was a little more than that. That was for Rita and Issac. Two bad ones we had.”
As a young man from Bourg in the 1950s, Sou Henry enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed overseas during the Korean War and it was there, thousands of miles from his home, where he heard a familiar voice.
“I was coming back home and he was coming in for our replacements. That’s when I heard him talking and I asked him what part of Louisiana he was from. And we got to be good friends from there.”
That man was Leonard Chabert who grew up just miles away from Sou, and their chance meeting would end up being godsend for the people of Terrebonne.
“His legacy and his passion has always been about the people,” says Dustin Malbrough, an engineer with the Terrebonne Parish Levee District.
Malbrough is also the grandson of the late Leonard Chabert who became a powerful state senator in the 1980s.
After first making it his mission to protect his home of Chauvin, he decided to dream much bigger.
“But then Juan hit is where he had a change of heart and he made that commitment that he wasn’t just going to protect Chauvin, that he wanted to protect the entire parish of Terrebonne. Hence, the creation of the South Terrebonne Levee District. And his first appointment, Mr. Sou Henry,” says Malbrough.
“Back in 1986, Senator Leonard Chabert appointed me to the levee board and I received my package from the governor’s office that I was on the levee board and he had never told me,” says Henry.
Reporter: Did you have any idea what your job was?
“No, not really,” says Henry. “We started from scratch.”
Sou says as a 56-year-old veteran, he quickly realized this stage of his life would become his most important.
“When you see your house flooded, you get it. We got to do something to protect ourselves. So that’s why we started hustling,” says Sou. “The first year we ran out of money and we couldn’t pay our employees. So the levee board, they didn’t take no per diem for three months so they could pay the employees.”
Sou Henry is the levee board’s original member. He’s seen with Chabert in the late 1980s after completing on of their first projects, the Bayou Petit Calliou Floodgate.
Reporter: How well do you think you’ve done? If you had to look back at your legacy?
Thinking of Chabert, Sou says, “He’s done a lot.”
Reporter: I’m talking about you.
“Oh. Haha. We’ve come a long way. Come from scratch to what we are today.”
Along the way they helped build structures that rival anything you’ll find in the U.S., like the Bubba Dove Floodgate which sits in the Houma Navigation Canal, a vital passageway to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s the largest floodgate in the nation not paid for with federal dollars.
Reporter: Do you ever go and look at and say the Bubba Dove Gate and think man we really accomplished something there?
“It’s a monster. Yeah. And we built that levee along the channel too.”
Realizing the need for protection was too great to wait for the feds, Sou helped convince the residents of Terrebonne to tax themselves, not once, but twice, with every dollar matched by the state.
“I believe if you don’t protect yourself, nobody will.”
Fast forward to present day, and Sou is still a member of the board coming off the busiest hurricane season in history.
“I’ve never seen so many hurricanes as this year and I’m 90-years-old. And that’s the first time I seen that many hurricanes.”
And they aren’t afraid to get creative, like when they sank a massive barge near the border of Terrebonne and Lafourche to act as a makeshift floodgate to protect them during Delta and Zeta.
“Well, at some point you decide, you either fish or cut bait?” says Tony Alford, the longest tenured levee board president for 17 years.
“When we were able to pull that off, they started seeing dirt moving around the parish instead of studies. And I know when the public really got behind us when the second tax, which was a half cent tax, passed by 70 something percent,” says Alford.
“Then they got to liking the levee board. They wanted it. Before that they didn’t care for it,” says Sou.
And after seeing their success, Washington has since come around.
“And the feds are finally starting to come to the table. We got our first $12 million from the federal government,” says Alford.
Without a lot of know how in the beginning but plenty of work ethic, Sou’s legacy will forever be tied to the intricate system of levees and floodgates now capable of protecting more than a 110,000 residents.
“You know I still take his advice all the time. You know he sits right next to me,” says Alford.
And with only four miles to go before the parish is completely protected, he’s inspiring his colleagues to continue on protecting their people and their way of life.
“Without this protection that scares people away every year and that threatens us and that livelihood and lives, without that protection, that quality of life was fading. But it seems to be resurrecting itself,” says Malbrough.
“This past hurricane season, nobody flooded. That’s huge. We’ve come a long way,” says Sou.
One of the other original members of the levee board, Buddy Daisy, recently passed away on January 22 at the age of 76.
Daisy served in Terrebonne Parish for 30 years. His colleagues says, he too, was responsible for protecting the bayou way of life.
