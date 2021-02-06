Nicondra: A Cloudy and damp weekend continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly conditions with highs in the 50s and cloudy skies are expected to continue as we head into the start of next week. A cold front stalled just south of the coastline allowing the cold air to push in across the area, but also an opportunity for moisture and cloud cover to slide above the cold air. Low temperatures will stay moderate overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with most locations staying in the 40s.
Sunday’s highs will be a little closer to the 60 degree mark, but still chilly. A bit less cloud cover should allow overnight lows to be a little cooler Sunday into Monday with some areas to the north getting down into the 30s.
There will be a significant warm up for the start of the week with afternoon highs bouncing back into the upper 60s and 70s. Another big cold front is expected towards the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.