No. 2 LSU puts up second-highest score in nation for 2021 to top No. 22 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU put up the second-highest score in the nation in 2021 to top No. 22 Auburn inside Auburn Arena on Friday, Feb. 5.
LSU (4-0, 3-0 SEC) came away with the 197.550-197.075 victory over Auburn (0-4, 0-3 SEC).
Freshman Haleigh Bryant claimed her third consecutive all-around title with a 39.550. In her debut in the all-around, sophomore Alyona Shchennikova finished second with a 39.525.
“I am so proud of the fight tonight from the entire team,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We had some new faces in our lineups and they all delivered. Their confidence is growing and they know what it takes. We haven’t even put together a full meet yet so the future is bright.”
LSU scored a 49.475 on bars, which is second-best in the US in 2021. The Tigers finished with a 49.200 on vault. They matched their season-high on floor with a 49.450. LSU scored a season-best on beam with a 49.425.
LSU will return to the PMAC to host No. 1 Florida on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6:15 p.m.
