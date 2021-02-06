NOPD: Woman shot and killed in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday morning (Feb. 6) near the intersection of Wales and Shubert streets.
At around 9:30 a.m., Seventh District officers were called to the scene of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators are in the process of gathering information that will help them identify the person(s) responsible, as well as a motive. No further information is currently available.
The victim’s identity was not released.
