Zack: Gloomy skies, chilly temps hang around this weekend

The new work week starts a crazy stretch of weather that will feature warmth, humidity, rain and then possibly the coldest air of winter. Quickly we are back to the 70s by Tuesday with rain chances ramping up come Wednesday and Thursday. An Arctic front will cross the nation and by Thursday evening, it should be knocking on our door. Once that front moves through, temperatures will be plunging heading into the end of the week on into next weekend. It’s still early and huge model swings keep happening so stay tuned to the forecast for changes.