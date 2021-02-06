Zack: Gloomy skies, chilly temps hang around this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have made it to the weekend, not much will change in the weather forecast as we remain stuck with the gloomy skies and chilly temperatures.
Just like on Friday, passing rain showers will be the weather as we go throughout your Saturday. Now the rain shouldn’t be as consistent but still it will tend to ruin any outdoor plans you have for today. Outside of the rain, clouds will remain thick and temperatures quite chilly. Highs stay in the upper 50s although if you live closer to the coastal areas, you could see a small surge of warmer air move in from the Gulf this afternoon.
Tonight we finally will put an end to any rain chances and bring in much better weather for the second half of the weekend. Sunday likely starts with some clouds but those clouds lead to sunshine come the afternoon hours. After starting the morning in the 40s, we will warm nicely into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees making for a wonderful second half of the weekend forecast.
The new work week starts a crazy stretch of weather that will feature warmth, humidity, rain and then possibly the coldest air of winter. Quickly we are back to the 70s by Tuesday with rain chances ramping up come Wednesday and Thursday. An Arctic front will cross the nation and by Thursday evening, it should be knocking on our door. Once that front moves through, temperatures will be plunging heading into the end of the week on into next weekend. It’s still early and huge model swings keep happening so stay tuned to the forecast for changes.
