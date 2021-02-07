Four years since devastating EF3 tornado in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was on February 7, 2017 that a rare EF3 tornado struck New Orleans East causing significant damage to areas along Chef Menteur Highway.
A total of 638 homes were damaged by the twister with 33 injuries being reported. No deaths occurred.
A National Weather Service storm survey indicated the tornado stayed on the ground for about 10 miles and had winds up to 150 mph classifying it as an EF3. At its widest point, the tornado’s width was around 600 yards. This marked the first time New Orleans has ever recorded an EF3 tornado within the city limits.
The twister was one of several tornadoes that day as a severe weather outbreak unfolded across the region. In fact, Watson, Louisiana was another location to get hit by a separate EF3 tornado. Other tornadoes occurred throughout parts of the area including an EF1 near Donaldsonville which claimed one life.
