Man dies following Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man is dead following a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Marigny Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The victim’s name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office along with an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
