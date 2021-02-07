Nicondra: Warmer and moisture returns to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday worked out pretty nicely once the clouds broke. Slightly drier air will stick around through the overnight allowing low temperatures to fall into the 40s for most locations for Monday morning. The drier air won’t stick around long with dew points bouncing back into the 50s to near 60 by late Monday evening. A few showers could begin overnight Monday into Tuesday as well.
Rain chances and temperatures ramp up through the middle of the week. Highs will bounce into the low to middle 70s. The warmer conditions look to stick around into Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
Stay tuned to the forecast through this week. Models are in big disagreement on just how cold we will get next weekend.
