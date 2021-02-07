Non-profit group gives back to community...Carnival style

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On what would have been the first big weekend for parades in New Orleans, one non-profit is making sure the Carnival spirit lives on through it good deeds.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, many would-be revelers found ways to give back instead.
The group Culture AID NOLA, along with Zatarain’s and the newly formed Krewe of Harmonia, spent Saturday morning assisting those with in the hospitality industry.
Brandye Delarge is part of that new krewe formed in 2020 and says this year would have been their first to really get their feet wet with Carnival, but instead they’re choosing to hand out food to residents struggling during the pandemic.
“Today most people would have been going to St. Charles Avenue, but they’re not going to do that today. So we just want to give them a little Mardi Gras love and the music behind us is perfect as well.”
Erica Chomsky-Adelson with Culture AID NOLA says they will give out about 20,000 pounds of food to approximately 450 cars.
“We know that this is going to be a need for a while and we know that we need to be here for our people, so we’re going to be here every Saturday morning.”
She says keeping the public safe is most important thing, so for now, helping their community can be their Mardi Gras tradition.
The group will spend the next nine Saturday’s handing out food at 211 Dumaine Street.
Zatarain’s selected Culture AID NOLA as the recipient of a $25,000 gift. The non-profit has a mission to serve the culture of New Orleans by directing no-barrier, stigma-free aid to underserved members of the hospitality and cultural community.
