Pelicans on 3-game win streak after 118-109 victory over Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans are on their first three-game win streak of the season by dominating the fourth quarter in their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Pelicans (10-12) pulled away for the 118-109 win against the Grizzlies (9-9). They trailed by as many as 11 points but had an 11-0 run near the end of the second quarter and a 20-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 29 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Brandon Ingram finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. He also had a career-high four blocks. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 21 points, including 17 in the second half.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 23 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Anderson added 21 points.
The Pelicans shot 52% from the field and 45.5% on 3-pointers. The Grizzlies made 44% of their shots and hit just 33% from beyond the arc.
