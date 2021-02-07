Peyton Manning elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native Peyton Manning made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner (one with the Colts and the other with the Broncos), and a five-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player. He played with the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2011, and in Denver from 2012-15.
Manning was the No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Manning played at Isidore Newman from 1991-1994.
When he retired, Manning held records that included career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).
Tom Brady and Drew Brees have surpassed some of those records after Manning’s retirement.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.