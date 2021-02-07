Police: Multiple people shot in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX (WVUE) -The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people.
Details are limited, but a police spokesman says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tiger Drive.
None of the victims sustained life threatening injuries.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
No arrests have been made thus far.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433
