Two good Samaritans killed while assisting driver involved in car crash

MARRERO (WVUE) -Two people were killed Saturday night when they stopped to render aid to a car crash victim, according to Louisiana State Police.
A state police spokesman says around 9:40 pm, troopers investigated a fatal crash on US 90B eastbound near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue in Jefferson Parish.
The crash killed 53-year-old Ruby Roman of Harvey and another person who has not been identified.
La. State Police say the car crash resulted in that vehicle being disabled in the roadway.
As a result of the crash, several motorists stopped to render aid who then became pedestrians in the roadway.
At the same time, a 2001 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on US 90B near the area of the initial crash.
For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrians were struck by the Expedition, resulting in severe injuries. Roman along with the other pedestrian were both pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Expedition was properly restrained and uninjured.
Impairment on part of the driver of the Expedition is not suspected, however, a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.
The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
