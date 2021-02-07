Zack: Clouds give way to a few peeks of sun later

Back to work on Monday and well, the clouds will thicken up yet again. One thing is for sure over the next several days, sun will be hard to come by. Now the first half of the week looks warmer with lots of clouds around. Although we could see a shower or two late Monday going into Tuesday, the better rain chances come Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when a strong cold front will approach the area from the north leading to showers and storms. Highs out ahead of that front will be well into the 70s.