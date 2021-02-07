Zack: Clouds give way to a few peeks of sun later

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - That dreary, wet start to the weekend is now behind us as we have pushed all the rain out of the area but the clouds, that’s a different story.
I’m cautiously optimistic the clouds will slowly dissipate through the day leading to some sun before the weekend is all said and done. Highs will struggle to warm much as we remain parked in the 50s for the majority of your Sunday. If you do see some sunny peeks early enough, maybe you we could crack 60 degrees in a few locations.
Back to work on Monday and well, the clouds will thicken up yet again. One thing is for sure over the next several days, sun will be hard to come by. Now the first half of the week looks warmer with lots of clouds around. Although we could see a shower or two late Monday going into Tuesday, the better rain chances come Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when a strong cold front will approach the area from the north leading to showers and storms. Highs out ahead of that front will be well into the 70s.
Behind that front is a big question mark in the forecast as does this frontal passage bringing the coldest air of winter? That’s a tough question to answer right now as models are all over the place. Some say we could be stuck in the 30s and 40s for highs going into next weekend while others still want to keep us in the 70s. It’s a safe bet that really cold, Arctic air is going to be moving south over the next 6-10 days, exactly when it arrives is still a question mark so stay tuned.
