Bruce: Big Warm-Up Over The Next Few Days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start the new week with a big warm-up now through Thursday. Highs will warm each day from near 70° today to the mid to upper 70s Thursday.
Clouds will also be on the increase with rain chances returning through the week. Spotty rain will be possible through Wednesday.
Thursday, we’ll see increased rain chances as a cold front approaches. That front moves in on Friday keeping temperatures in the 50s through the day.
Temperatures will continue to tumble this weekend with highs only in the 40s. We can’t rule out a hard freeze north of the Lake and light freeze on the south shore, so stay tuned!
