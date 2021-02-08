Covid Patient Survives Embolism, referred to as “The Widowmaker”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
A Metairie woman Is on the road to recovery, after a near fatal bout with coronavirus and its aftermath. her entire body shut down, and she credits human, and canine intervention, for saving her life.
In early January, 400 lights on the Washington mall commemorated the 400,000 people COVID 19 killed.
Travis Henry is relieved she wasn’t one of them.
“Yes I’m still dealing with the fallout of Covid but I could’ve been one of those lights,” said Henry.
Henry contracted the virus back in March, when still relatively new. she beat back most of the symptoms, But 3 months later, something strange happened.
“It started with my right shoulder which started to feel numb,” she said.
The numbness moved to her left shoulder.... then both arms and legs, as muscle tissue disappeared.
“It kind of got progressively worse and then I couldn’t move my leg and then I woke up and I couldn’t walk I couldn’t get out of bed or move it all,” said Henry.
Henry grew frustrated as doctors tried to figure out what was wrong.
“When you go to the doctor and tell them all the symptoms and they don’t have an explanation, you kind of feel like you’re crazy,” said Henry.
Doctors prescribed steroids and physical therapy, which helped her restore muscle mass, and regain most of her mobility. but then in November, another major setback, as she took her terrier out for an early morning walk.
“When I got to the bottom of the stairs I could see myself about to black out and I grabbed the railing,” said Henry.
Henry passed out and laid at the bottom of the stairs for an hour and a half, after experiencing a major blood clot.
“People don’t usually survive it they call it the widow maker,” said Henry.
‘Travis Henry and her doctors say it was a near death experience. they say she could have easily died at the foot of the stairs that November morning if it weren’t for her dog and an alert neighbor.’
The neighbor, happened to see Henry’s jack Russell terrier, named Beans, at 4:30 in the morning.
“He says you were on the ground . I saw your dog and I know he’s an inside dog and that’s what made me walk over here,” said Henry.
Henry’s cardiologist, Dr Robert Bober says she suffered a major blood clot, at one of the worst possible spots.
“We essentially have a big artery that comes off the right side of the heart,” said Bober. “She had a saddle embolism that forms right when it branches these are the most severe kind of pulmonary embolism’s you can get,” he said.
Once at the hospital, doctors put her on an IV drip breaking up the clot and restoring blood flow.
“We’re not even a year into this but we’re definitely starting to see people with more pulmonary embolism’s heart attack and blood clots,” said Bober.
In many ways, Travis Henry is lucky. she is alive, and her heart and other organs are good, which is not always the case.
“We definitely see heart damage liver damage kidney damage...The fact that she got in quickly and had a blood pressure when she arrived we took her to the lab and got great results,” said Bober.
Henry can now walk again, and is thankful for a committed team of doctors, and a terrier named ‘Beans’,
“I would love to have one of those dogs,” said Bober.
Dr. Raj Patel and William Davis have also been vital to Travis Henry’s recovery. At this point she doctors say she can’t return to work before April, more than a year after she first contracted coronavirus, though her condition is improving.
