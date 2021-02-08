Louisiana Organ Donations Hit Record High, In Spite of Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Organ donations were at an all time high last year in spite of COVID-19. For people who have received organ transplants, they are life-saving, and doctors would like to see the trends continue to move in a positive direction.
The coronavirus presented major challenges for most of us last year, and the people who handle life-saving organ donations were no exception.
When the virus first hit it took 10 days to test a donor for coronavirus, and Covid restrictions at hospitals also made harvesting donated organs difficult.
“The waiting list didn’t get any shorter and they were so many donor heroes that check the box on the drivers license or through their families, we had to do everything we could to facilitate things,” said Joe Boudreaux, chief clinical officer, with The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. LOPA was eventually able to get Covid test results in a day, and they began harvesting organs at their new Covington facility. By utilizing video camera technology, recipient surgeons could view the harvesting operation to determine if the donated organ was suitable for transplant.
“We came up with the idea to provide a live stream so they can assess the organ,” said Boudreaux.
In spite of the challenges Lopa broke an organ donation record in 2020.
“Actually we had 629 organ and tissue combined donations which is the most we’ve ever had,” said Boudreaux.
For people like Tyrone Cooper who received a transplanted heart nine years ago, the gift of life is emotional.
“It was a perfect match for me but it wasn’t a joyful moment for my donor family,” said Cooper.
Receiving the life-saving gift of a donated heart has changed everything for Cooper, He still maintains close contact with his donor’s family.
“It was almost a blessing from God,” said Cooper.
Cooper’s heart donor was a Houma man named Derel Duplantis who died from an aneurism,
Leaving behind his parents and three children.
“I mostly talk to the kids a lot and his parents, and I also participated in the transplant games so they kind of travel with me when I go,” said Cooper.
Cooper would like to encourage everyone to check the box on your drivers license to become an organ donor, so that Lopa can continue to save more lives than ever, in spite of The coronavirus.
“I encourage them to do it because you know if one of your family members all need a kidney or heart,” said Cooper.
And he hopes that spirit remains strong in the years ahead, so that many more lives can be saved.
All organ donors must test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their organs being transplanted. Lopa says the turnaround time for Covid tests is now roughly 8 hours.
