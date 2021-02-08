Louisiana Organ Donations Hit Record High, In Spite of Coronavirus

“The waiting list didn’t get any shorter and they were so many donor heroes that check the box on the drivers license or through their families, we had to do everything we could to facilitate things,” said Joe Boudreaux, chief clinical officer, with The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. LOPA was eventually able to get Covid test results in a day, and they began harvesting organs at their new Covington facility. By utilizing video camera technology, recipient surgeons could view the harvesting operation to determine if the donated organ was suitable for transplant.