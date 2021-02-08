LSU AD Scott Woodward talks current state of football, basketball, baseball, & more during exclusive interview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an exclusive one-on-one interview with WAFB-TV, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward talked about several topics related to the football, basketball, and baseball programs.
Woodward shared that the Tigers are working on a potential football game in Las Vegas. He said the contest would be played AFTER the 2021 season.
And while many fans have worried about the status of the Tigers’ upcoming season opener against UCLA in the Rose Bowl because of California’s very stringent COVID-19 restrictions, Woodward emphasized LSU is “in very good shape” to play the Bruins in early September.
In the interview, the AD tackles many hard-hitting subjects, including the alleged mishandling of sexual assault and domestic violence complaints against the football program, along with the completion of the outside report on these matters scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
Woodward also discusses the disappointing 2020 LSU football season, head coach Ed Orgeron’s job performance, and Orgeron’s process of hiring new assistant coaches, along with those hefty buyouts for coaches.
The job performances of men’s head basketball coach Will Wade, baseball head coach Paul Mainieri, and women’s head basketball coach Nikki Fargas were also addressed, along with many other topics.
