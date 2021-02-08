Man injured in Broadway St. shooting

Man injured in Broadway St. shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Carrollton neighborhood. (Source: WVUE)
By Fox8 Staff | February 7, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Carrollton neighborhood.

Police reported the shooting around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.