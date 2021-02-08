Man injured in Broadway St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Carrollton neighborhood.
Police reported the shooting around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.