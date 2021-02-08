Shelby: Mild temperatures through mid-week

It’s a tale of two seasons this week with warmer, spring-like conditions through Thursday then frigid air returns heading into the weekend.
Highs today will reach the upper 60s with building cloud cover and some showers overnight. Spotty rain will be possible through Wednesday as clouds stick around and highs climb to the low-mid 70s.
Thursday, we’ll see increased rain chances as a cold front approaches. That front moves in on Friday keeping temperatures in the 50s through the day.
Temperatures will continue to tumble this weekend with highs only in the 40s. We can’t rule out a hard freeze north of the Lake and light freeze on the south shore, so stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.