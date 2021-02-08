St Tammany Council Casts Preliminary Vote Tonight on Proposed Slidell Casino

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A full house is expected in Mandeville tonight as the council takes a preliminary vote on whether a casino near Slidell can move forward in a lengthy process. A California casino company wants to capitalize on a market that appears to be going to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Peninsula pacific has proposed a $250 million casino entertainment complex for the area east of the I 10 in Oak Harbor interchange and some say it’s just a bad idea.
“Anytime a casino like this comes in it causes significant problems and issues,” said
Pastor Casey Stark at Slidell’s First Baptist church. He says his congregation supports many families who have suffered because of casino gambling, which is currently available 30 minutes away in Mississippi.
“We do marriage counseling all the time and we see people who drive over to Biloxi and Waveland and blow their entire life savings,” Stark said.
But proponents of the project say it could generate 3000 construction and full-time jobs and millions in revenue for St. Tammany Parish.
“Nothing is etched in stone other than they’ve laid out what they want to do for St Tammany,” said St Tammany council chairman Mike Lorino, Jr.
Tonight The public will get it first chance to speak on the casino project before a preliminary Council vote. That Vote would support a resolution which would allow state lawmakers from the St Tammany area, to introduce a bill In the legislature to put the casino before a parish wide referendum, something which failed in St Tammany 25 years ago.
“While they’re moving forward we will have public meetings as many meetings as you can because it’s vitally important for the people in St Tammany Parish to see it from the top to the bottom,” said Lorino.
Tonight’s meeting will focus solely on the casino resolution effort and begins at 6 PM at parish headquarters on Coop Dr., in Mandeville
Anyone who wants to speak at tonight’s special council meeting will be limited to three minutes
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.