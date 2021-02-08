Suspect sought for multiple armed robberies, shooting over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for 24-year-old Philip Barbarin who is wanted for several armed robberies and a shooting.
The NOPD says Barbarin is responsible for at least six robberies in the second district all occurring this past weekend.
Police say on Feb. 6 around 9 a.m. two unknown black males reportedly approached the victim near the intersection of Lowerline and Willow streets. One of the subjects was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the unknown subjects fled.
Moments later, at the intersection of Lowerline and Oak streets, two unknown black males matching the same description of the previous incident reportedly approached a second victim and demanded his property at gunpoint. The victim handed over his wallet and cell phone. The victim then fled from the unknown subjects. The unknown subject then allegedly fired a shot at the victim.
On Feb. 7 around 9:40 p.m., a series of armed robberies and a shooting occurred in the 1700-1900 blocks of Broadway Street, where a suspect demanded property from the victims.
NOPD Second District detectives positively identified Barbarin as the gunman in the armed robberies and shooting incidents.
Barbarin is wanted on the following charges:
- Six counts of armed robbery with a firearm
- One count of aggravated assault with a firearm
- One count of aggravated second-degree battery
- One count of access device fraud
Anyone with additional information on these incidents or on Philip Barbarin’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
