Three armed robberies reported near Tulane University over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Tulane University Police Department and New Orleans Police are investigating three weekend armed robberies near Tulane’s campus. Two of the robberies involved Tulane University affiliates.
The first robbery happened around 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lowerline and Oak Street.
Two suspects robbed the victim and fired a shot toward the victim. No one was injured.
One of the suspects is described as black, male, 5′9′' – 5′10′', wearing all black and a beanie cap. Has a facial tattoo and a tattoo on his right wrist.
The second suspect is described as a black, male, 5′9′' – 5′10′' also wearing all black and a beanie cap.
Two additional armed robberies were reported just minutes apart Sunday night around 9:40.
Both of those victims were affiliated with the school.
A victim was robbed at gunpoint at the corner of Broadway and Green Street. A suspect approached the victim from behind with a weapon and then fled.
Just minutes later, about four blocks away, another armed robbery was committed at the corner of Broadway and Spruce.
That victim was unable to identify the suspect, but say he flashed a black hand gun.
The NOPD also reported a shooting Sunday night that happened just one block down in the 1900 block of Broadway.
A man was shot around midnight and was transported to the hospital.
Police have not said if the shooting is related to the two armed robberies Sunday night.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.