TODAY: City of New Orleans to reactivate school zone cameras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will once again activate school zone cameras beginning at 7 a.m. Feb. 8.
The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City’s efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety.
School zone hours are 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use and stopping for children crossing the street. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits.
