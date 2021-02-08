TODAY: City of New Orleans to reactivate school zone cameras

On Mon, Feb. 8, at 7 a.m. The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City's efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety on our streets.

School zone hours are 7-9 a.m. & 2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Lean more at https://t.co/nThb7JWaGB @mayorcantrell @CityOfNOLA pic.twitter.com/JIyMoq2I0d