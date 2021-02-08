16-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with 4-wheeler

POYDRAS (WVUE) -A 16-year-old was killed Sunday (Feb. 7) after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a 4-wheeler in St. Bernard Parish.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old, who was operating the 4-wheeler, was also injured.
The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. along the Mississippi River levee near the 7500 block of Saro Lane in Poydras.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old boy unconscious and suffering from several injuries.
During the investigation, deputies learned a group of teens had been riding motorized vehicles along the levee when the two teens crashed into each other.
The 16-year old was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he succumbed to his injuries. The 13-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.