Zachary police searching for man wanted for second-degree murder, violating restraining order

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Hidden Pass Drive that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 7.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says Jeffery Neff, 34, is accused of shooting Kylan Givens, 32, of Zachary.
Givens was shot in the 4100 block of Hidden Pass Drive around 5 a.m. Sunday. Givens later died at a local hospital, authorities say.
Neff is wanted for charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating a restraining order, and stalking.
Anyone with any information about Neff’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
