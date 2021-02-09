Biden administration says impeachment trial will not impede its COVID relief efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The impeachment trial for former President Donald J. Trump will command the attention of U.S. senators for days but the Biden administration says it will remain focused on moving a $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package forward on Capitol Hill.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke on-one-one with FOX 8 News about the administration’s determination to help Americans who are struggling due to the ongoing pandemic.
Jean-Pierre was asked about what movement could be expected on President Biden’s agenda given that the trial would begin this week.
She said the administration cannot afford to pause its work to provide relief and save lives.
‘So, we’re going to stay really focused and that means getting the American Rescue Plan passed, that is the focus for us. We believe that Congress, the Senate can do, what is it, walk and chew gum at the same time, right they can do their impeachment and also do the people’s business. This is not the first time, that there’s precedent for this; they did this a year ago and so we’re going to work with them on getting the people’s business done and we’re going to continue to have negotiation of conversation and we’re going to see some movement in the House at least this week with the American Rescue Plan and that’s going to be our focus,” said Jean-Pierre.
In Louisiana, the economy has suffered badly due to the pandemic and many people have lost their jobs. Jean-Pierre said Biden’s proposals are designed to help those who have lost jobs and fear eviction because of the ongoing health crisis.
“This American Rescue Plan gives relief to those people, gives relief to the people who are most in need,” said Jean-Pierre. “Gives relief to the people who, you know, millions, tens of millions of people who have said they cannot put food on their table, you know, millions of people who are applying for unemployment insurance benefits. This plan will give that relief.”
A group of 10 GOP senators met with Biden to push for a $618 billion dollar relief package. Among them was Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy who believes the Biden proposal is too large and could hurt the economy in the long-run.
