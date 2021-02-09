Bruce: Brief Warming Trend-Then Much Colder Late Week And Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect warmer temps as we go through Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Plenty of moisture and clouds keep the region in low clouds and fog with daytime highs in the 70s and night time temperatures in the 60s. Thursday starts off mild as well and temperatures could climb into the 70s before the next front approaches sometime during the day.
Look for some rain and storms with the front and colder air to filter in behind the system.Very cold air is already settling in to the mid-west and there is more to come as a trough continues to dig south.
Starting late Thursday into Friday we will see several days of cold temperatures with highs only in the 40s. Widespread freezing conditions are likely before the end of the weekend. Pay close attention to the forecast for the next several days.
