Court documents show Barbarin’s allegedly brazen and violent crime spree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“It happened so quickly. Not what I was expecting on a Monday morning,” says a carjacking victim.
Police say the carjacking victim, who FOX 8 will not identify, was Phillip Barbarin’s last victim before police hauled him off in handcuffs.
“I must say, this individual is a very violent individual. When victims did not comply, he fired at them, and in one instance, he fired and struck an individual,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.
Court documents reveal Barbarin’s allegedly violent and brazen crime spree started Saturday morning in the Tulane University neighborhood. Police say he and an accomplice robbed a man at gunpoint at Willow and Lowerline.
Three minutes later and two blocks away, police say the same gunmen did it again.
This time, though, the report states the victim fought back and tried to grab Barbarin’s gun, then took off running. The victim said he could hear Barbarin’s accomplice yelling to Barbarin to “shoot him, shoot him.” Police say Barbarin did fire a shot, but it missed the victim.
The next day, police say Barbarin was again armed with a gun, robbing people. They say, just before 10 p.m. Sunday, he held up a man at Spruce and Broadway, telling him “give me your things or I’ll shoot.” The victim handed over his iPhone and wallet.
Ten minutes later and two blocks away, police say he struck again and then again in the 1900 block of Broadway. This time, though, court documents state, the victim ignored the gunmen and went into his house. Police say Barbarin fired a shot through the door striking the victim in the leg.
“I heard gunshots, which I thought was firecrackers regarding the Super Bowl,” says a neighbor.
Police say 8 a.m. on Monday, Barbarin carjacked a woman on Broadway.
“I looked forward and the gun was in my window. He said, ‘get out.’ I was trying to unlock the door. I was flustered and I grabbed my purse and my bag. He said, ‘leave it’ and I said ‘no’. Then he shot the gun,” says the victim.
Police say the gunman shot into the vehicle but missed the victim.
“Then, I gave him the bag, and he jumped in the car and took off,” says the victim.
Only minutes later, officers spotted the victim’s stolen vehicle parked in the back of a home in the 2100 block of Audubon Street. Police discovered Barbarin inside. After a five-hour standoff, police captured Barbarin Monday afternoon.
According to the police report, Barbarin lived at the house where the NOPD’s SWAT team surrounded and arrested him Monday afternoon.
