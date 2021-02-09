Foggy and muggy nights ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy February weather will be around for the next couple of days. That means sea fog is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Once the fog breaks it will be very mild into Thursday. A few spots could be very warm and reach near 80 depending on cloud cover.
By late Thursday rain will increase from the west as a strong cold front moves into the area. It looks wet and cold on Friday with some drying likely moving into the weekend. Right now FOX 8 Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for damaging cold this weekend and early next week- meaning pipe breaking conditions. The pattern is very uncertain and there could be drastic changes to the forecast over the next few days.
