LSU lands 4-star WR Brian Thomas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU added another name to their 2021 recruiting class, and he’s from “The Boot.” Walker High wide receiver, Brian Thomas, committed to LSU on Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas picked the Tigers over Texas A&M and Alabama.
Thomas is a 4-star receiver according to Rivals recruiting network. He’s listed at 6′4″, weighing in at 190 pounds.
Thomas is the fifth receiver in the 2021 class for LSU. Jack Bech (St. Thomas More) , Malik Nabers (Southside), Chris Hilton (Zachary), and Deion Smith (Jackson, MS.) already signed with LSU.
