NOPD announces traffic plans, closures for Mardi Gras

In accordance with restrictions announced last week by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, all bars operating in the City of New Orleans must close from February 12 through 2 a.m. on February 16. Also, no go-cups of alcohol are permitted in the city and no package liquor sales are allowed in the French Quarter area. The NOPD will be patrolling for any violations of these restrictions. Also, there will be no live musical performances allowed anywhere in the city, including in the French Quarter.