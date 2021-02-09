NOPD: Man barricaded inside N.O. East hotel; SWAT on scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT Unit is on scene at a hotel in New Orleans East.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the 35-year-old suspect is a wanted sex offender.
Ferguson said the suspect has several weapons inside the hotel room.
The hotel is the Trident Inn & Suites at 12340 I-10 Service Rd.
A person who answered the phone at the hotel tells FOX 8 that the first, second, and third floors were evacuated.
Citizens are urged to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
