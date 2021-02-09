NOPD: Man barricaded inside N.O. East hotel; SWAT on scene

The NOPD's SWAT Unit on scene at the Trident Inn in the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT Unit is on scene at a hotel in New Orleans East.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the 35-year-old suspect is a wanted sex offender.

Ferguson said the suspect has several weapons inside the hotel room.

The hotel is the Trident Inn & Suites at 12340 I-10 Service Rd.

A person who answered the phone at the hotel tells FOX 8 that the first, second, and third floors were evacuated.

Citizens are urged to avoid the area.

