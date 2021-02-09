One person arrested in Quawan Charles case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in the Quawan Charles case according to KATC.
According to officials Janet Irvin, 37, has been booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on Tuesday, Feb. 9. She was booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and giving false reports about a missing child, records show.
Irvin is currently being held in jail without bond.
According to Louisiana law, a conviction for contributing carries a sentence of up to six months in jail. The false report charge says no one shall “intentionally communicate false information concerning a missing child to a law enforcement agency when such information is communicated with the specific intent to delay or otherwise hinder an investigation to locate the child.” That conviction would carry a sentence of up to a year in jail.
According to the Charles family, Irvin is the woman he left with when he disappeared from his father’s Baldwin home. Several days later his body was found in Iberia Parish.
An autopsy found drugs in his system and determined he drowned.
